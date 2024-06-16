ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku preaches sacrifice, love, peace as Muslims celebrate Sallah

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former vice president called on governments at all levels to be deliberate in initiating measures that will ease the hardship confronting Nigerians.

Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]

Abubakar in a statement by his media office on Saturday in Abuja, congratulated fellow Muslim faithful on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He said that the celebration of Eid, as stated in the scriptures, was not merely a fanfare but an admonition to the people to have forbearance and show compassion in every situation.

“The message of Eid al-Adha is to remind ourselves about the commandment of God to show love to one another and uphold peaceful interpersonal relationships.

“The essential purpose of that message is that we must put our trust in God almighty at all times.

“Even in the face of current hard times that many Nigerians are passing through, we must never fail to put trust in God and, more importantly, extend compassion and safety to the vulnerable people around us.

“This means that as we go about celebrating today, we must ensure that we extend good tidings of support and charity to one another, especially those in difficulties,” he said.

The former vice president called on governments at all levels to be deliberate in initiating measures that will ease the hardship confronting Nigerians.

“As we know that the essence of the celebration today is about a restoration of God’s mercy, it is thus incumbent on government at all levels to take a cue from the divine instruction,” he said.

He reminded Muslims in Nigeria and across the world to remember their responsibility of being good ambassadors of the religion by living their lives according to the practices and teachings of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“The festivities that we are undertaking today are borne out of the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and as also exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“It is thus our responsibility as Muslims to reflect on their examples in our lives by upholding the threshold of peace at all times,“ Abubakar also added.

He wished every Muslim family a happy Eid celebration and prayed for God’s protection and safety for everyone during and after the celebration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

