Atiku praises Okonjo-Iweala on Twitter Board appointment

Okonjo-Iweala Atiku praises ex-Minister on being appointed to Twitter's Board of Directors

The former vice president described the former minister as a national treasure with great exploits.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his delight at the appointment of a former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to the Board of Directors of social media giant, Twitter Inc.

Atiku praises Okonjo-Iweala on Twitter Board appointment play

Nigeria's ex-finance minister, Okonjo Iweala

(WhistleNG)
 

She was appointed alongside Robert Zoellick as new independent directors of the board, effective immediately, in an announcement made on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, took to his Twitter account (@jack) to welcome the two new board additions.

He posted, "We're adding Ngozi (NOIweala) and Bob (authorzoellick) to the Twitter board. Welcome!"

Atiku took to his own Twitter account (@atiku) on Friday, July 20, to praise Okonjo-Iweala's exploits on the world finance and business stage.

He posted, "I am delighted at the news of Dr. @NOIweala's appointment to the Board of @Twitter. She is a national treasure and her exploits on the world finance and business stage is further proof that when you empower a woman, you empower a community, a nation and a continent."

 

Okonjo-Iweala excited by appointment

Commenting on her new appointment, Okonjo-Iweala said, "Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team.

"As we strive to build a better world for tomorrow, Twitter can amplify messages and drive critical conversations around today's most important issues. I look forward to partnering with Twitter's talented directors and leadership team as we work to leverage the power of Twitter for good."

She also took to her Twitter account (@NOIweala) to thank Dorsey for the privilege of working together, 'again'.

 

 

Okonjo-Iweala served as the Minister of Finance under former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, between 2003 and 2006, and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy of Nigeria from 2011 to 2015 under former president, Goodluck Jonathan. She has also held several positions at the World Bank, most recently as Managing Director from December 2007 until August 2011.

