RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to complete the Mambilla hydro power project, if given the mandate in the 2023 general election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

He said the North East has suffered devastation due to security challenges in recent times, promising to restore the lost glory of the subregion.

Abubakar said that the interactive session was to share ideas with the stakeholders on his plans to revitalise of the North East.

He said Mambilla hydro power project has been on the drawing board for over 50 years, promising to ensure its prompt completion if given the mandate in 2023.

“If PDP is elected and I become president in 2023 we will restore the mambilla hydro power project, address insecurity in the North East.

“I will restore the potential in this subregion, we have the best soil in this country and most of our people are engaged in agriculture.

“In 1999 we designed a rail line from Gombe to Adamawa and from Taraba to Makurdi that will link the North East to the Eastern part of the country.

“These are the laudable projects that our government will implement in our subregion if we are eventually elected,” he said.

Abubakar appreciated the PDP stakeholders for attending the meeting in their thousands to rally support for him.

“Give me your votes come in 2023 and I will turn things around in our dear North East region,” he said.

In a remark Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State promised to mobilise the electorate towards an overwhelming victory for PDP in 2023.

He said stakeholders in the sub region have so much to gain by working for Abubakar’s victory because he was also an indigene of the area.

Mohammed said that the PDP stakeholders would continue to be loyal to Abubakar as well as mobilise massive support for him in 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Don't protest, pray for me – Mbaka begs Adoration Ministry members

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

South East APC women rally support for Tinubu/Shettima in Imo

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

FG to add 817MWs to national grid to boost power supply –TCN

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Presidency dismisses Peter Obi’s accusations of 'silent arrests'

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

Buhari meets Jonathan, pledges restoration of oil licence to Bayelsa

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

PDP administrations left N11bn pension arrears in Kwara - Govt

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Insecurity: FCT minister orders sealing of abandoned building in Maitama

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Lagos govt appeals N750,000 judgment against LASTMA

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders