Atiku pays Orji Uzor Kalu condolence visit over his wife's death

Atiku, who arrived at Kalu's Abuja residence at 3:30 pm., expressed sadness over the senator's wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, died on April 3 at the age of 61.

While commiserating with the former Governor of Abia, Atiku urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former vice-president described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who was committed to service to humanity.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Kalu commended Atiku for finding time to visit him in his time of grief.