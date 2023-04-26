The sports category has moved to a new website.

Atiku pays Orji Uzor Kalu condolence visit over his wife's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Atiku urged Kalu to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

Atiku Abubakar (left) and Orji Uzor Kalu (right) [Twitter/@atiku]
Atiku, who arrived at Kalu's Abuja residence at 3:30 pm., expressed sadness over the senator's wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, died on April 3 at the age of 61.

While commiserating with the former Governor of Abia, Atiku urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

The former vice-president described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who was committed to service to humanity.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Kalu commended Atiku for finding time to visit him in his time of grief.

NAN also reports that the duo thereafter went into a closed-door meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.



