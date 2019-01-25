National publicity secretary of the APC, Lanre Isa-Onilu said this in Abuja on Friday, January 25, 2019, while reacting to Atiku's endorsement by the Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He accused "certain elements" within the Igbo socio-political group of endorsing Atiku whose only intention is to use and dump the Igbos.

He noted that there are over 56 verifiable projects are currently ongoing in the region adding that the Buhari administration would do more for the region if re-elected.

He said Igbos are are deeply part of the Buhari government given the appointments of members of the region.

Details soon...