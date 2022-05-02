RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Atiku must respond to US claims of corruption'

Ima Elijah

Kassim Afegbua was the spokesperson of Atiku’s campaign in 2019

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

In a statement on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Afegbua who was the spokesperson of Atiku’s campaign in 2019, said the report of the US congress on the allegations against Atiku is too “damning to be ignored”.

“The report of the United States Congress on the investigation is too damning to be ignored, if we truly want to sustain the ethics of a transparent leadership and positive governance,” the former commissioner said.

“I am therefore calling on the United States Government to commence the process of inviting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the United States to face those charges without further delay. I am aware of the threats to my life over my strong position against the aspiration of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other northern aspirants who are running against the run of play.

“I am therefore, using this opportunity to plead that the United States Government takes expedite action on this matter in the interest of rule of law, justice and transparency.

“The United States of America should please take deliberate steps to help Nigeria grow her anti-corruption initiative, deepen her democracy and provide the opportunity for a robust economy that will benefit the majority and not a select and privileged few. It will help consolidate both private and public sector effort at reducing the incidents of corruption and financial malfeasance.

“The earlier Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is made to face the full wrath of the law, the better for our anti-corruption crusade, and the best for our fledgling democracy.

“I am a Nigerian who desires to see a more proactive government that would respond positively to the yearnings and aspirations of its citizenry. A stitch in time, saves nine. This is the time to act urgently too.”

Atiku’s row with the US authorities began after the FBI investigated a bribery scandal involving William Jefferson, former US congressman, in 2004.

He was accused of demanding a bribe of $500,000 to facilitate the award of contracts to two American telecommunication firms in Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

