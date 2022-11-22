Atiku meets with CAN leaders in Abuja
Atiku met the religious leaders with his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.
Sharing the photos of the meeting on his Twitter page, Atiku wrote: “To RECOVER Nigeria, we need to consult widely with all the critical stakeholders in our country. I am at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja for my interactive session with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). It promises to be a robust and fulfilling conversation.”
He tweeted further: "We all agreed that there needs to be a restructured Nigeria that will be more inclusive and more secured with greater opportunities for citizens to fulfil their interests irrespective of tribe, tongue or mode of worship.
"Above all, I stressed the inevitability of CHANGING the CHANGE that has, in the past seven years plus, led us to a socio-economic and political cul de sac.
"I thank the National Executive Committee of CAN for the opportunity to share my thoughts with them on the pathway to a New Nigeria. I look forward to other engagements with other critical stakeholders in the country in our quest to Recover Nigeria".
This is coming days almost a week after Bola Tinubu, flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with the leadership of the association in Abuja to allay same faith ticket fears.
