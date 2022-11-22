Atiku meets with CAN leaders in Abuja

Atiku was accompanied by his running mate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Sharing the photos of the meeting on his Twitter page, Atiku wrote: “To RECOVER Nigeria, we need to consult widely with all the critical stakeholders in our country. I am at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja for my interactive session with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). It promises to be a robust and fulfilling conversation.”

He tweeted further: "We all agreed that there needs to be a restructured Nigeria that will be more inclusive and more secured with greater opportunities for citizens to fulfil their interests irrespective of tribe, tongue or mode of worship.

"Above all, I stressed the inevitability of CHANGING the CHANGE that has, in the past seven years plus, led us to a socio-economic and political cul de sac.

"I thank the National Executive Committee of CAN for the opportunity to share my thoughts with them on the pathway to a New Nigeria. I look forward to other engagements with other critical stakeholders in the country in our quest to Recover Nigeria".