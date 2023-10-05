ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku hails late Fawehinmi, David Hundeyin for exposing Tinubu’s certificate issues

Ima Elijah

Atiku's tribute centered around their collective efforts in unveiling the discrepancies in President Bola Tinubu's educational credentials.

Atiku Abubakar at the meeting of PDP governors' forum. [Twitter:@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar at the meeting of PDP governors' forum. [Twitter:@atiku]

Addressing the public after the revelation of Chicago State University's deposition, asserting that the certificate presented by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was fraudulent, Atiku praised Fawehinmi's early endeavors against Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery.

Gani Fawehinmi
Gani Fawehinmi

Furthermore, he lauded Hudeyin for seamlessly continuing the crusade initiated by Fawehinmi, stating the journalist's vital role in exposing the truth.

David Hundeyin
David Hundeyin

Atiku extended his commendation to the Nigerian youths on social media, acknowledging their active participation in the discourse.

Speaking passionately, the former vice president said, "No matter how fast a lie runs, the truth will overtake it."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

