Atiku hails late Fawehinmi, David Hundeyin for exposing Tinubu’s certificate issues
Atiku's tribute centered around their collective efforts in unveiling the discrepancies in President Bola Tinubu's educational credentials.
Addressing the public after the revelation of Chicago State University's deposition, asserting that the certificate presented by Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was fraudulent, Atiku praised Fawehinmi's early endeavors against Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery.
Furthermore, he lauded Hudeyin for seamlessly continuing the crusade initiated by Fawehinmi, stating the journalist's vital role in exposing the truth.
Atiku extended his commendation to the Nigerian youths on social media, acknowledging their active participation in the discourse.
Speaking passionately, the former vice president said, "No matter how fast a lie runs, the truth will overtake it."
