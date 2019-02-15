Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Friday in Abuja said he was delighted that the Lamidos astute leadership had guaranteed peaceful togetherness for the people of the Emirate and the state.

He said that Musdafa was able to do that in spite of the diversities in the component of the region.

I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to you and to the people of the Adamawa on the occasion of your 75th birthday.

As your Waziri, I wish you and members of the Royal Family continued good health and much happiness.

I wish Adamawa and its people well-being, prosperity and many joyful moments of celebration, Abubakar said.

Abubakar notes that he shares the same position on many issues of key importance to Adamawa with the Lamido, pointing out that the monarchs significant contribution to safeguarding peace in the region has been most outstanding.

He said he believed that in the coming years, he and the Lamido would continue to stand united as they worked effectively together toward ensuring the well being, peace and harmony of the people of Adamawa.

May I again extend congratulations on Your Highnesss birthday and wish you many more years in good health and service. Please, accept the assurances of my highest esteem and the best wishes from my family and I, Abubakar said.