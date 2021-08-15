Atiku condemns killings in Plateau and other parts of Nigeria

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, on Sunday in Abuja commiserated with the families of the deceased.

He acknowledged that security outfits were doing their best in the current circumstances to make all Nigerians safe.

He, However, said skirmishes such as the killings and the pain accompanying it make citizens feel as though enough is not being done.

He said that the country should continue to scale up security, promising to give all moral and logistic support for security operatives to face the battle and register victory.

According to him, this will restore peace and safety of lives and property to every Nigerian.