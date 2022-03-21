RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku condemns attack on Obiozor’s residence

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attack on the Imo State residence of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, on Saturday.

A statement from Atiku’s Media Office said in Abuja, on Monday, that ”the attack was daring and obnoxious”.

According to the former Vice President, “this attack further reinforces the need to firm up security across the country as a situation where elder statesmen become targets of incendiary attacks is inexcusable.”

Abubakar further expressed sympathy with the president-general of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group and his family.

He called on relevant law enforcement agencies to step up investigations, in order to apprehend the assailants and bring them to justice.

