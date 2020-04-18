Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, describing the deceased as a loyal aide.

Abubakar’s condolence message was issued on Saturday in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe.

The former vice president said he received the death of Kyari with profound grief and sorrow, adding that he was conveying to the president his deepest and heartfelt sympathies at this ” sombre moment.”

“Mr President, my heart and prayers are with you at this emotionally challenging moment as you come to terms with the death of your dedicated Chief of Staff.

“We are bound by common humanity and I, therefore, feel and share your grief at this moment.

“May Allah forgive the deceased and grant him eternal bliss in paradise,” Abubakar said.

The former vice president said that death was inevitable as every living being would ultimately experience the terminal stage of life.

According to him, the coronavirus pandemic is a reality that has no respect for political and social boundaries.

He added that the death of Kyari should galvanise Nigerians to support the efforts to contain the deadly virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidency on Saturday morning had announced the passage of Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020, ” the statement said.