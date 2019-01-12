Abubakar in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by his media aide, Mr Paul Ibe, said that he aligned himself with the elders.

Abubakar said that he was vindicated, because twice in 2018, he gave the same advice to the president.

“It makes no military or practical sense to release hardened terrorists, who have taken the precious lives of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, on the flimsy excuse that they have been de-radicalised or repentant.’’

He recalled the statement made by Abba Umar, “a Boko Haram commander,’’ who after his arrest, boasted that he would return to join the sect in Sambisa, if he was ever released.

“The PDP presidential candidate commends the Borno Elders Forum and urges other bodies of elders to learn from their sagacious courage and speak the truth to those in power.’’

Abubakar said that if elected president, there would be no release of any captured terrorist.

“Instead, they must expect the harshest punishment the law allows. Under Atiku Abubakar, criminals will not profit from their criminality.