Atiku begs FG to rescue Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the federal government to deploy all necessary action to rescue the only Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, still in Boko Haram captivity.

Atiku made the call on his official twitter handle while reacting to the news of the female aid worker who was killed.

The former vice president expressed his sadness over the death of, Hauwa Liman, who was executed by Boko Haram.

He said, "I’m deeply saddened by the murder of Hauwa Leman, an ICRC aid worker, by terrorists.

I implore the Federal Government to deploy every reasonable tool at its disposal to bring Leah Shuaibu and all the children in Boko Haram captivity home".

Boko Haram executes Hauwa Liman

A faction of Boko Haram known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) executed Hauwa Leman, an aide worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) after holding her as captive for over seven months.

The ICRC staff was kidnapped in March 2018, alongside others at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno by the terrorists.