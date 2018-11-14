Atiku arrives Enugu for meeting with Ohaneze Ndigbo

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is in Enugu for a meeting with members of the Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The PDP flagbearer’s meeting with the group is part of consultations ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi is from the South-East, a move political observers have termed as a plus for his presidential bid.

Obi's nomination as Vice-Presidential candidate had earlier caused some mis-understanding among PDP leaders in the South-East.

According to reports, the South-East leaders of the party felt that Atiku would have carried them along before making his choice.

More details later.