Atiku arrives Enugu for meeting with Ohaneze Ndigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is in Enugu for a meeting with members of the Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The PDP flagbearer’s meeting with the group is part of consultations ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Igbo leaders, at a summit in Enugu state, have endorsed the candidacy of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar. play

Atiku  in a meeting with Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders

Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi is from the South-East, a move political observers have termed as a plus for his presidential bid.

Obi's nomination as Vice-Presidential candidate had earlier caused some mis-understanding among PDP leaders in the South-East.

ALSO READ: Peter Obi reacts Atiku's alleged harassment by security agents

According to reports, the South-East leaders of the party felt that Atiku would have carried them along before making his choice.

More details later.

