Atiku arrives Enugu for meeting with Ohaneze Ndigbo

The PDP flagbearer’s meeting with the group is part of consultations ahead of the 2019 presidential election.
Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi is from the South-East, a move political observers have termed as a plus for his presidential bid.
Obi's nomination as Vice-Presidential candidate had earlier caused some mis-understanding among PDP leaders in the South-East.
According to reports, the South-East leaders of the party felt that Atiku would have carried them along before making his choice.
