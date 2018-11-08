Pulse.ng logo
Atiku approves N33,000 minimum wage for his staff

While the FG ponders on implementing a N30,000 minimum wage, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has approved N33,000 for 100,000 staff working under him.

  • Published:
Atiku Abubakar already has the support of his party PDP in a planned bid to reduce the price of fuel in Nigeria to an affordable amount. At his conglomerates, staff have received approval for a new minimum wage.

(TalkNow)

Atiku Abubakar has reportedly approved a N33,000 minimum wage for persons working at his businesses.

This is confirmed in a report by the Sahara Reporters on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

It gathered from Mohammed El-Yakub, the Managing Director of Gotel Communications owned by Atiku, that the new minimum wage will take effect from November 2018.

Over 100,000 people including domestic servants working under Atiku are expected to benefit from the increase.

ALSO READ: FG clarifies President Buhari’s position on minimum wage report

Labour reacts to FG's indecison over approval of N30,000 minimum wage

The organised labour has threatened to go on strike again if the Federal Government fails to approve and implement the N30,000 minimum wage recommended by the tripartite committee.

General Secretary of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Musa Lawal, disclosed this while reacting to the comment of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on the report submitted by  tripartite committee.

The Federal Government said on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, the N30,000 minimum wage proposal contained in the report of the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government was still a recommendation and had not been approved.

Mohammed, who spoke to newsmen after the weekly federal executive council meeting, said President Muhammadu Buhari would still study the report presented to him on Tuesday by the Chairman of the committee, Amal Pepple, before taking a decision on it.

Mohammed, however, said the president would take a decision and make his view known after considering the report.

Following the minister's comment, Lawal warned that anything short of the full implementation of the report would be met with stiff opposition.

He said, "They can say anything they want to say. Why were they panicky before? Why did they agree to the N30,000? They can call it a mere recommendation or whatever they want to call it but the important thing is that at the end of the day, if we do not get the N30,000, they know what we will do.”

The general secretary of TUC added that Organised Labour decided to shelve its planned strike because the government had expressed the willingness to accept the report of the tripartite committee.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

