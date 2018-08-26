Pulse.ng logo
Atiku Abubakar says he has not moved to APGA

Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP says he has not moved to APGA

Atiku Abubakar says he has not moved to APGA play

Atiku Abubakar

(allAfrica)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has debunked reports of his defection to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to Punch, there were unconfirmed reports that Atiku left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he recently joined.

The former Vice-President has since signified his interest to run for President on PDP’s platform in 2019.

Fake news

A statement issued by Atiku’s campaign office on Sunday, August 26, 2018, described the report as false.

The statement reads: “For avoidance of any doubts, Atiku remains the front-line aspirant for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

“In the past two months, Atiku Abubakar has moved across states in the country, consulting with stakeholders of the PDP and explaining to them his agenda as encapsulated in the acronym JOBS (Jobs, Opportunity, Being united and Security) for Nigeria.

“The nationwide consultations continue this week with visits to the South West, North West and North Central zones of the country.

“Atiku’s passion and commitment to winning the PDP primaries is without any compromise and to assume that he will abandon the hard work he has done with the positive results he is getting from the stakeholders of the party is, to say the least, preposterous and unthinkable.

ALSO READ: I will end Boko Haram if I become President - Atiku Abubakar

“The campaign calls on supporters of Atiku to remain steadfast and see the contrived news of defection as an an attempt to distract it from the set task of winning the PDP ticket and the 2019 presidential election by the grace of God.”

Atiku Abubakar recently promised to rule for one term if he is elected President in 2019.

