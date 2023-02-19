At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged to court in US over fake certificates.

In a statement on its website, the Board listed names of the accused nurses of which not less than 18 are suspected to be of Nigerian descent.

According to the Texas Board of Nurses, all the suspects were caught in a grand fraudulent diploma/transcript scheme as revealed by an ongoing investigations.

Code-named 'Operation Nightingale,' the multi-state coordinated law enforcement action involving the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), was launched on January 25, 2023, to arrest individuals engaged in a scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts.

The Nigerians involved are; Abiodun, Yetunde Felicia; Adelakun, Abiodun Aveez; Adelekan, Joseph Adewale; Adeoye, Vivien Temitope; Adewale, Modinat Abidemi; Afolabi, Olufemi Toun; Afolabi, Omowunmi F; Agbo, Odumegwu Steve; and Ajibade, Charlot Omotayo.

Others are; Akande, Olabisi Christiana; Akhigbe, Catherine; Akinrolabu, Folasade Margaret; Ako, Esiri Rachael; Akpan, Rosemary Moses; Alimi, Bukola A; Ani, Ndirika Justina; Aroh, Nchekwube C.; and Ayodeji, Sherifat Olubunmi.

The Texas Board of Nursing further explained that the individuals involved in the scheme procured fraudulent nursing credentials which they used to sit for the national nursing board exam.

"Upon successful completion of the board exam, the nursing applicants became eligible to obtain licensure in various states to work as an RN or a LPN/VN," the Board stated in a separate statement.

It also clarified that the formal charges filed against the eering nurses are not a final disciplinary action, therefore, they are permitted to work pending the outcome of the charges.

The statement read: "The Board has filed Formal Charges against the following nurses for fraudulently obtaining educational credentials. The Board is authorized to file Formal Charges against a nurse if probable cause exists that the nurse has committed an act listed in Tex. Occ. Code §301.452(b) or that violates other law. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.458. Further, Formal Charges are publicly available. See Tex. Occ. Code §301.466(b). Please note that Formal Charges are not a final disciplinary action, and a nurse is permitted to work, as a nurse, while Formal Charges are pending.

Other nurses named in the scandal are Abanda, Jacob Atambili; Addai, Agnes Fosuah; Anaaba, Awingrug Musah; Anthony-Annor, and Spendilove; Asanga, Albert Nshanui, but Pulse can't independently confirm their nationalities as of the time of filing this report.