At ECOWAS summit, Osinbajo deplores Guinea coup as unacceptable

The vice president offered the remarks while representing President Muhammadu Buhari at a virtual extraordinary session of the authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member-states, on the political developments in the Republics of Guinea and Mali, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

He also added that the unconstitutional seizure of power in any shape or form is simply unacceptable and has no place in the 21st century.

On Sunday, September 5, Guinea President Alpha Conde was dethroned in a military coup. He remains under house arrest in an undisclosed location.

There have been similar coups in Mali and Chad in recent times.

"I join all well meaning global leaders to express in the strongest terms, the condemnation of the Government of Nigeria of this unconstitutional change of government; a development that could seriously destabilize the Republic of Guinea," Osinbajo said.

"What happened in Guinea is a brazen disregard for the provisions of ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which clearly states that every ascension to power must be made through free, fair and transparent election.

"The unconstitutional seizure of power in any shape or form is simply unacceptable. Four coups within the last few months is a dangerous trend indeed," in the sub-region, Osinbajo added.