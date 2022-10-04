ASUU will not be stopped by CONUA – Prof Osodeke

The National President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, was reported to have disclosed this to Vanguard while reacting to the news of government’s registration of new unions.

What ASUU is saying: Osodeke said that it is inconsequential as his union cannot be threatened with the development.

“That does not in any way affect us. We are a disciplined and focused union and we know what we are doing and what we are after. Let them register as many unions as they like. The sky is big enough for birds to fly”.

He further claimed that ASUU members are not saboteurs or bootlickers, adding that its members know their vision and mission.

Why ASUU is so tough: While affirming that ASUU’s struggle is for a better educational system in the country, the University don claimed that if the system is good, everyone will benefit.

FG Cannot Afford Funds to Revive Education - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Nigerian government cannot afford the amount of funding needed to revive the country’s educational system. Buhari also said the competition for funds had become keener because of the recent increase in the number of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The president spoke on Saturday, October 01, 2022, at the 49th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He said the financial situation had been worsened by the global economic downturn, which also affected the national revenue.

Buhari, who was represented at the ceremony by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, however, said his administration was committed to addressing the needs of tertiary institutions through budgetary allocations to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“I am optimistic that the on-going drive to diversify the national economy will provide the government with additional resources to improve funding for the education system,” he said.

Buhari tells Universities to source for funds: The president said the universities should also leverage other funding sources, such as from alumni, friends, the private sector, institutional linkages, and research grants, to attract additional revenue for infrastructure, research, and development.

Buhari subs ASUU: “We must also address the problems of poor work ethics and the albatross of prolonged and recurrent industrial actions by staff of universities,” the president stated.