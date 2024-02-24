ADVERTISEMENT
ASUU wants to go to war with FG over hardship

Nurudeen Shotayo

The academic union deplored the abject condition of the Nigerian masses and vowed to hold the government's feet to the fire.

An illustrative photo of ASUU members during a protest in UNICAL.

Prof Nanmwa Voncir, ASUU acting Zonal Coordinator (Bauchi Branch), made this known on Friday, February 23, 2024, while briefing journalists at the union’s secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Nigerians have continued to groan under the hardship brought upon them by the reforms of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Since coming into office, Tinubu has yanked off subsidies on petrol and floated the naira to restore sanity in the foreign exchange market.

However, these decisions have subjected the citizens to unprecedented suffering as petrol and food prices peaked.

Despite the President's plea for patience and promise of a better future, many citizens have taken to the streets to express their displeasure with the current situation.

And, as Voncir declared at the press conference, ASSU has also decided to take the fight to the Federal Government to instigate a change that will provide relief for the suffering population.

He lamented the conditions of service in the nation's tertiary institutions as well as the abject conditions to which the Nigerian masses have been subjected.

“We will never run away from confronting the ruling class in this country as long as they will never do what is right.

“Even if it is just for the socio-economic trouble of this country, ASUU will stand up and fight government. It is not just for our conditions of service, if just for the economic situation of this country (and) the poor man suffering, ASUU will stand up and fight,” he said.

ASUU has remained a constant thorn in the flesh of the Federal Government in recent years.

The union has continued to demand the implementation of a 2009 agreement with the government on tripartite issues of conditions of service, funding, and university autonomy to avert another strike.

Nurudeen Shotayo

