The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), will on Monday, October 28, 2019, meet with the leadership of the National Assembly.

The meeting, according to Punch, is part of ASUU's stance against the imposition of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

According to a source quoted by Punch, the meeting would be held behind closed doors.

“It has been confirmed that the ASUU leadership will meet the leadership of the National Assembly on Monday. The meeting will centre on the ongoing face-off between ASUU and the Federal Government over the IPPIS saga," the source was quoted.

Also confirming the meeting was Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, who however declined to provide details of the union's demands.

Ogunyemi said, “The most important thing is that we are meeting tomorrow (Monday). We want to discuss the Nigerian education generally. All issues (including the IPPIS) will be touched. I think that is enough."

Pulse had earlier reported that there were indications that ASUU might embark on a strike, as it was mobilising its members for a showdown with the Federal Government.

ASUU had kicked against the planned imposition of the payroll system on its members.