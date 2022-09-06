ASUU strike: We’ve done all we can – FG

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who stated this on Tuesday, September 06, 2022, while meeting with Pro-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Abuja, said all previous efforts by the government to return the lecturers back to class have proved abortive.

What he said: He noted that himself and many government officials had engaged the union on several occasions to end the seven-month-old strike.

“We have done the best that we can in the circumstance. After inter-ministerial consultations and rounds of hard negotiations with all government agencies, we interacted with the Unions. I personally, gave it all it required to resolve the current challenges.

“I met the Unions anywhere and everywhere possible with facts, with figures, and with absolute sincerity.

“For example, I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house, in my office and at the ASUU Secretariat on several different occasions, in addition to other formal engagements going on,” he said.

Buhari tells government officials to hold ground against ASUU: The Minister added that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them not to accept any demand that is not feasible.