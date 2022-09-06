RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU strike: We’ve done all we can – FG

Ima Elijah

Buhari had directed government officials not to accept any demand that is not feasible from ASUU.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu
Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu

Read Also

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who stated this on Tuesday, September 06, 2022, while meeting with Pro-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities at the National Universities Commission (NUC) Abuja, said all previous efforts by the government to return the lecturers back to class have proved abortive.

What he said: He noted that himself and many government officials had engaged the union on several occasions to end the seven-month-old strike.

“We have done the best that we can in the circumstance. After inter-ministerial consultations and rounds of hard negotiations with all government agencies, we interacted with the Unions. I personally, gave it all it required to resolve the current challenges.

“I met the Unions anywhere and everywhere possible with facts, with figures, and with absolute sincerity.

“For example, I directly met with ASUU leadership in my house, in my office and at the ASUU Secretariat on several different occasions, in addition to other formal engagements going on,” he said.

Buhari tells government officials to hold ground against ASUU: The Minister added that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them not to accept any demand that is not feasible.

Background: Since February 14, 2022, ASUU shut down public universities, demanding full implementation of previous agreements the union and the FG had entered into.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU strike: State universities may lose some benefits – stakeholders

ASUU strike: State universities may lose some benefits – stakeholders

Edo first female speaker dumps APC

Edo first female speaker dumps APC

Festus Keyamo opens up about dragging Tinubu to court

Festus Keyamo opens up about dragging Tinubu to court

ASUU strike: We’ve done all we can – FG

ASUU strike: We’ve done all we can – FG

ASUU: FG meets VCs, Pro-Chancellors to end strike

ASUU: FG meets VCs, Pro-Chancellors to end strike

‘I’m in internal turmoil’, Education minister laments over endless ASUU Strike

‘I’m in internal turmoil’, Education minister laments over endless ASUU Strike

GRV is on a mission to deliver a Lagos that works for the people [Pulse Interview]

GRV is on a mission to deliver a Lagos that works for the people [Pulse Interview]

ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official

ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags