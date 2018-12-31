The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has accused striking lecturers who are members Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of being selfish about the ongoing strike.

The students union said the lecturers are not fighting for the interest of Nigerian students.

While calling the government and ASUU to resolve their differences and call of the strike, NANS has issued a deadline for both parties to end the strike.

Speaking to Vanguard on the lingering strike, NANS Zone C Coordinator, Suleiman Sarki asked the Federal Government and ASUU to reach a common ground with the view to ending the strike in the nation’s public universities immediately.

He said, “Both the Federal Government and ASUU should know that our silence should not be taken as weakness.

“While we noted with grave concern the insincerity of the government in addressing ongoing problems in our public universities, Zamfara we also discovered ASUU is out for its selfish interest.

“What they tell us as students is different what they present to the government when they go to the negotiation table with the government. They are just after their personal interest and not the interest of the students they claimed. So enough is enough. We have our own ways of tackling the issue and we should not be pushed to resort to that''.

Another student union leader, NANS Zone A Coordinator, Umar Faruk Lawal while addressing the media in Abuja said that Nigerian students will soon come out in full force to protest.

''Today, we want to announce to the federal government, the ASUU and to the whole world that very soon, we are coming out in full force.

”It’s not a threat to the government neither it’s a threat to ASUU, we are not afraid of anybody that wants to jeopardize the future of the Nigerian students or the Nigerian masses. We are coming out and we are going to hold the entire African nation stagnant. By that time, we will shut down airports and major roads across Nigeria''

However, in a bid to resolve the end the strike, the government representatives and ASUU leaders have had six different meetings all of which ended without concrete resolutions.

ASUU declared a nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018, at its meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).