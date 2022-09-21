RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has invited some top government functionaries to a meeting with a view to resolving the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Femi Gbajabiamila (TheGuardianNG)
Femi Gbajabiamila (TheGuardianNG)

Gbajabiamila made this known after five hours closed door meeting between the leadership of the house and ASUU on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Those invited are, the Account General of the Federation, the Auditor General of the Federation, the Director General of National Information Development Agency (NITDA) and his counterpart in National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

He said that the government officials are to appear on Thursday, September 22 to finalise negotiations for onward presentation of agreement to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval and implementation.

The speaker said that meaningful progress had been made, saying that the house was out to interface directly with ASUU as an independent arm of government to find out what solution can be offered.

“Based on our deliberations, we are very hopeful that there is light at the end of the tunnel and we thank ASUU for making this time out for the interest of our students.

“There are principally seven areas ASUU has put forward as conditions for them to go back to class and we have looked at those areas and agreed on certain things.

“In pursuance to finalise the meeting, we have asked that NITDA, Account General of the Federation, Auditor General of the Federation, Salaries and Wages Commission be invited to meet with the leadership on Thursday.

“Once that is done, the leadership of this house will await the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

“We will meet with Mr President and lay before him the agreements we have reached and we are hopeful that Mr President will buy into the agreement and with that, this matter will be speedily brought to a close,”he said.

In his remarks, the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, appreciated the speaker for intervening in the ongoing strike.

He described the interventions as a good development, saying that the union will wait for the outcome of the meeting with the top government functionaries.

Osodeke said that following the impact of the meeting held with the speaker, he was hopeful that within the immediate future, the issues will be resolved.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto

2023: APC promises issue-based campaign to defeat opponents in Sokoto

ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting

ASUU strike: Gbajabiamila invites top govt. functionaries to a meeting

2023: Ayade challenges INEC on free, fair poll in C/River

2023: Ayade challenges INEC on free, fair poll in C/River

2023: INEC publishes final list of candidates

2023: INEC publishes final list of candidates

Lawan missing as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku make INEC final list of 2023 contestants

Lawan missing as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku make INEC final list of 2023 contestants

556 outstanding LASU students get scholarship

556 outstanding LASU students get scholarship

Kukah says his nephew, driver still in kidnappers’ den 3 months after their abduction

Kukah says his nephew, driver still in kidnappers’ den 3 months after their abduction

FG set to ban ponmo to revive leather industry

FG set to ban ponmo to revive leather industry

Senate to screen Acting CJN Justice Ariwoola on Wednesday

Senate to screen Acting CJN Justice Ariwoola on Wednesday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting