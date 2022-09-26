RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Bayo Wahab

The FG says further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

The FG in a letter signed by the Director, Finance, and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, had earlier on Monday, September 26, 2022, asked the VCs to reopen their schools for students to resume lectures.

But according to The Punch, the government in another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, has asked the commission to withdraw the order.

The circular, which did not state the reason why the government made the U-turn was also signed by Onazi.

The FG said further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

The letter reads: “I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022 on the above

subject.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

“Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards”

This is coming days after the National Industrial Court of Nigeria ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU has been on strike since Monday, February 14, 2022, to press home its demands from the government.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

