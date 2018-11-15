Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

ASUU Strike: FG resolve to resume talks next week

ASUU Strike: FG resolve to resume talks next week

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, told newsmen at the end of a closed-door meeting with the union in Abuja on Thursday that the talks had been fruitful.

  • Published:
ASUU threatens nationwide strike over 2009 agreement with govt play FG, ASUU resolve to resume talks next week (Omoooduarere)

The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) have agreed to resume talks next week to resolve the ongoing strike by university teachers.

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, told newsmen at the end of a closed-door meeting with the union in Abuja on Thursday that the talks had been fruitful.

Thursday’s meeting was called at the instance of the minister.

“We will resume discussions by next week,’’ Ngige said.

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, also confirmed that the meeting would continue next week.

“We have just started the discussion, we have really not gone too far, so what we have done today was to open the issues. By tomorrow we should meet and decide when we reschedule the meeting.

” This means that the strike still continues,” Ogunyemi said.

The lecturers resumed strike on Nov. 5 over demands for improved funding of public universities based on agreements reached with the Federal Government in 2009.

Some of the demands by the union are that the Federal Government should nominate another chairman of the government renegotiating team of the 2009 ASUU/Federal Government Agreement to replace Dr Wale Babalakin.

Other issues bothering the union are non-payment of Earned allowance, funding of revitalization of the Nigerian universities, implementation of needs assessment report, poor funding of state universities, among others.

Those present at Thursday’s meeting were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echonu, and Dr Isa Fagge, former ASUU President.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

How important is the NLC to the Nigerian worker?
ASUU Strike: Union ready to negotiate with FG
Osinbajo says N-Power to accommodate 1m beneficiaries
Students appeal to government over ASUU and COEASU strike
ASUU decries detention of Bauchi chapter chairman
Former NUC secretary begs lecturers to end strike
OAU management ignores ASUU strike, says school still in session
ATBU lecturers suspend ongoing exams to join ASUU strike
Academic activities paralysed in UNN, UNIBEN as ASUU strike enters day 3

Local

All you need to know about EFCC raid on Standard Chartered Bank
Yahoo Boys! EFCC arrests 24 undergraduates, others over cyber crime
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to five bills, including the Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018, Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2018 and Nigerian Centre For Disease Control And Prevention ( Establishment ) Act, 2018.
President Buhari pledges more employment opportunities for citizens
Buhari wants more than jail terms for looters
President Buhari bags Polio Champion Award
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
UN spends $70m on humanitarian assistance in North-East
X
Advertisement