Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has assured Nigerian students that the federal government will soon resolve the ongoing ASUU strike.

Academic activities have been paralysed in universities across the country for over eight months, after members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an indefinite strike in March.

Since the industrial action began, the government and the union have had series of meetings to no avail.

But Fayemi while speaking during the 24th Convocation Ceremony of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, said both parties are close to resolving the crisis.

The governor said he had the opportunity to be part of negotiations between government and ASUU.

He also advised Nigerian graduates to develop capabilities to generate uncommon innovation and ideas.

He said, “This is a period when academic curricular of our citadels of learning should be tailored towards meeting the realities of our contemporary Nigeria and the antidote for its various challenges.

“It is a generally accepted norm that only qualified staff and students could innovate and steer the ship of our university system as well as Nigeria as a nation to our expected shore. Therefore, I challenge the graduating students of today to see themselves as the future of Nigeria.

The governor said the earlier the graduating students and the younger generation embrace leadership responsibilities, the better for them as a people and the country.