ASUU Strike: Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, pledges to look into Reps’ recommendations

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Gbajabiamila described the engagement with the president as very fruitful.

He disclosed that the president had pledged to look into the House’s recommendations aimed at resolving the ongoing strike embarked upon by the university lecturers over eight months ago.

”Mr President as usual has a very good listening ears. He took the report of the House, he accepted it, we discussed it at length – the details of the report. He wanted to go through it himself.

”We have another meeting on Thursday between our good selves and Mr President for his final decision,” he said.

The speaker stated that the recommendations submitted to the president were the outcomes of series of meetings with stakeholders in the nation’s education sector.

According to Gbajabiamila, the president has agreed to go through the report and asked for some days to digest it after which he will make a final decision by Thursday.