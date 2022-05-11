RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged students to maintain good character and not allow the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to lead them into antisocial activities.

Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (BBC)
Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (BBC)

Ewhrudjakpo gave the charge on Wednesday in Yenagoa, while granting audience separately to the National Union of Bayelsa State Students (NUBSS) and Sagbama Local Government students from the Federal University, Otuoke.

Recommended articles

He urged the students to pursue worthwhile goals capable of enhancing their learning and sound character in and out of school for a better future.

The deputy governor described studentship as a veritable foundation for the sustainable development of people and their society, adding that bad tendencies could destroy their bright destinies.

Ewhrudjakpo reminded the students that the greatest social assets of an individual are good character and integrity.

“A bad character is like a flat tyre which cannot take anyone far in life,” he said.

The deputy governor charged the students to take their academics seriously and strive to become better than their parents and guardians.

He said that students would be doing themselves and society a whole lot of good if they shun social vices, such as cultism, rape and drug abuse.

Ewhrudjakpo also urged the students to tackle the menace from its roots by preaching the message of repentance to their undergraduate colleagues who are into cult activities.

He said, “Your goal or proposal to go to secondary schools to campaign against cultism is quite laudable and noble. But I disagree with you on your target.

“You must first of all, remove the log in your eyes before you take away the spec in another person’s eye.

“Who are the people who go to initiate our children and your younger ones in secondary schools? Are they not from tertiary institutions?

“It is those of you who are cultists in the tertiary institutions that go about initiating the secondary school students into cultism.

“So, I want you to first of all talk to and convert the undergraduates before coming down to students at the lower levels.”

Ewhrudjakpo stressed that cultism never pays, and urged the students to see the governor and himself who are not cultists as people they should emulate.

He reminded the students that government wanted them to become better citizens, urging them to build themselves academically.

The deputy governor also charged the students to develop sound character, noting that the two main goals of a university education were to certify one worthy in learning and character.

“We are all affected by the ongoing ASUU strike. But don’t allow it to derail you into criminal or antisocial activities.

“Remain focused on the right things. Your hands must be on things that would add value to your lives,” he said.

In his remarks, NUBSS President, Comrade Yenne Ebobra-Dennis, said that their visit was to formally introduce their new executive members to the deputy governor.

He also solicited government’s support for their proposed behaviour change communication campaigns to primary and secondary schools across the eight local government areas of the state.

Also speaking, Comrade Sylvester Agbalaje, the President of Sagbama Local Government Students, Federal University, Otuoke, appealed to the State Government to support their Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) skills acquisition project.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

1 dies during attack on JAMB officials in Lagos hotel

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

ASUU Strike: Bayelsa Deputy Gov urges students to maintain good character

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

5 times Buhari’s APC attacked Jonathan amid controversial calls for his return in 2023

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Minister of Education becomes first to resign for presidential aspiration

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

Bandits kill 6 soldiers in Taraba

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

PDP appoints La’ah as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

Reps amend Electoral Amendment Act to allow delegates participate in congresses and conventions

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

2023: Buhari orders cabinet members running for public offices to resign

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Gbajabiamila rallies African Speakers for total debt cancellation

Trending

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Abba Kyari and Afam Ukatu (KanyiDaily)

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

No respite for students as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks

No respite for undergraduates as ASUU extends ongoing strike by 12 weeks.

UK recognises IPOB as terrorist group, now excluded from asylum

Suspected IPOB members. [Twitter/@Yeribabaa]