A faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has directed its members to begin enrollment on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System that ASUU earlier rejected.

CONUA asks its members to register for the payment system in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive.

The Federal Government had earlier directed all lecturers on its payroll to register themselves on the platform, adding that any lecturer that refused to be captured on the IPPIS should forget receiving monthly salary, beginning from October 2019.

But ASUU rejected the government’s idea arguing that the electronic payroll system violates university autonomy and does not capture the peculiarities of their profession.

However, in a statement signed by the CONUA National Coordinator, Dr Niyi Sunmonu and, the National Publicity Coordinator, Dr Ernest Nwoke, the ASUU faction announced its readiness to enroll on the platform with faith that the Federal Government would fulfill its promise of prompt action on any issue that arose in the implementation of the policy, Punch reports.

The statement reads, “That CONUA members are in full support of every policy and effort of government to reform the Nigerian public financial system with a view to combating corruption and thereby sanitising our educational system.

“That the IPPIS being one of such efforts is welcome by CONUA in the light of government’s assurance on accommodating the peculiarities of the academia.

“That CONUA notes the Federal Government’s promise to address any other issues that may arise, through the desk offices to be placed in the bursary unit of each university.

“That, in view of the foregoing, CONUA implores members to enrol on the IPPIS platform with a strong belief that government would reciprocate our good faith.”

The group had earlier held a meeting with the Minister of Finance and the the Director, IPPIS.