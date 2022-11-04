RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU set to summon NEC meeting over half-salary

Bayo Wahab

ASUU President says the FG did not give any reason for paying them half salaries.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

According to ThePunch, the date for the meeting has not yet been fixed.

The lecturers had tackled the government for not paying them full salaries.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, ASUU embarked on strike to press home demands from the government.

After a series of meetings between the union members and the Federal Government, ASUU suspended its strike and directed members to resume work immediately eight months later.

The decision to suspend the strike came days after the court of appeal ordered the union to call off its strike.

The president of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke said the eight-month-old strike was suspended because of a court order asking it to do so.

He said, “The issues have not been fully resolved and no agreement has been signed. So, we are resuming because we are a law-abiding body and we don’t want to break the law. We are also hoping that the intervention of the speaker, as promised by him, will resolve these problems in a very short time”.

However, at the end of October, the lecturers received half salaries for the month.

Confirming the half salary they received, Osodeke said, “Half salaries were paid, no reasons were given whatsoever. We learnt that Ngige wrote the office of the Accountant General and Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system and told them to only pay us for the period when we called off the strike.

“We heard there was a letter to that effect but we haven’t gotten it yet. We are going to summon a meeting.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has not reacted to the allegation by the lecturers.

