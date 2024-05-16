ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

Nurudeen Shotayo

ASUU threatened to down tools if the Federal Government failed to meet its demands after two weeks.

COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]
COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

The academic union warned that the government has two weeks to pay public university lecturers their withheld salaries otherwise it would embark on an industrial action.

ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke described as unfair the payment of four months of his colleagues' 2022 withheld salaries while holding on to that of three-and-half months.

The displeased unionist made this known on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that ASUU embarked on an eight-month-long strike in 2022 when lecturers suspended academic activities in government-owned universities.

The then-President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to pay the salaries of the striking lecturers covering the period of the industrial action.

However, his successor, President Bola Tinubu, has since paid half of the arrears as the union body continues to push for full payment.

ALSO READ: Tinubu cancels 'No Work, No Pay' order against resident doctors, ASUU

Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Osodeke argued that lecturers in public universities have so far covered the work for the period that they were on strike in 2022 and should be paid accordingly.

“It’s not about paying four months out of the seven-and-half months’ withheld salaries.

“Every university in Nigeria today are in the 2023/2024 academic year which means that by September/October, they will be in the 2024/2025 academic year. The implication of this is that all the work for which we were not paid when we were on strike, we have covered them by making sacrifices," the ASUU president argued.

He added that no ASUU member has gone on leave or vacation in the last three to four years to cover the work they didn't do while on industrial action.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Poor, indigent students won't benefit from Tinubu's student loan - ASUU

Osodeke also stressed that the two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government began on Monday, May 13, 2024.

“None of our members have gone on leave in the past three to four years, we have not gone on vacation so that we can cover the work that we didn’t do while we were on strike which we have covered. You can check, ask the students. But when you said you are paying four out of seven-and-half, I don’t think you are being fair to us,” he stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour opposes FG’s plans to use ₦19.6trn pension fund to build infrastructure

Labour opposes FG’s plans to use ₦19.6trn pension fund to build infrastructure

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.208trn FAAC revenue for April

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.208trn FAAC revenue for April

FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Rivers Crisis: Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Rivers Crisis: Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Otti says Abia will partner Israel in agriculture, tech, digital economy

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Troops eliminate 227 terrorists, apprehend 529 in 1 week

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers