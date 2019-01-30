The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Prof Biodun Ogunyemi has said the union would sanction some Vice Chancellors who may have been uncooperative in the ongoing strike.

Ogunyemi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 while reacting to the allegation that some vice-chancellors have been intimidating lecturers in their institutions to return to classroom.

He said the union may have to confront some of the vice-chancellors that have failed to be parts of the ongoing strike.

He said, “The attitude of some of these vice-chancellors is worrisome; the union will be prepared to engage such vice-chancellor when the ongoing strike is suspended or called off''.

Ogunyemi expressed regret over the decision of some members of the union to opt out of the strike adding that such members who may be aggrieved ought to take opportunity of available internal mechanism for resolving such crisis.

According to Vanguard, Ogunyemi said some vice-chancellors are uncooperative even though they will benefit in the university system what ASUU is agitating for.

He said, “In some places, some of them will misapply the fund. That is why there will continue to be crisis, so when we go back, we are going to engage many of the vice-chancellors.

“Like in some state universities, their governors are playing the ostrich, pretending to be funding their universities.

“Today, we call many state universities TETFund universities because the bulk of their capital projects in the last ten years came from TETFund support and lately, the NEEDS assessment grant.

“Governors, who own such universities, will be giving their vice-chancellors directive to go and open the universities.

“They are just not being sincere to themselves because they are actually not doing what is expected of them.

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and since then, both the union and the Federal Government have been going back and forth to resolve the crisis.