The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Prof Biodun Ogunyemi has said that the ongoing ASUU strike would be suspended if the government addresses the lecturers’ proposal.

Ogunyemi in an interview with Daily Trust said the strike won’t be called off except the government meets the lecturers’ demands.

He said, ‘’the strike will end when government addresses our minimalist proposal send to it. We have reduced what we proposed drastically, what we propose now is a far cry from where we started. So, government must address this proposal that we have before it in order to pave way for the suspension of the strike action. Unless it does so, we cannot go back to our members to prevail on them to consider other positions than where we are’’.

Ogunyemi however asked Nigerians to appeal to government to do what is necessary to fix Nigerian universities.

Recall that the government and ASUU leaders have had eight meetings to resolve the strike.

The eighth meeting between the Federal Government and the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday, January 21, 2019 ended again without a concrete agreement to suspend the ongoing strike.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ogunyemi said the strike continues saying ASUU needs to discuss with its members for further consultations.

ALSO READ: Students plan to protest over ASUU strike on Friday

”We have not suspended the strike, discussion will continue at a later date. We are going back to our members for further consultation.”

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and since then, both the union and the Federal Government have been going back and forth to resolve the crisis.