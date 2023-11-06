ASUU praises Gov Sani for restoring power to Kaduna university

This is contained in a statement issued by the union’s Chairman, Dr Peter Adamu, on Monday in Kaduna. Adamu, however, called on the governor to also look into other sundry issues affecting the institution so as to enhance uninterrupted academic programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to the intervention of the state government, the university had experienced prolonged power outage in its Kafanchan and Kaduna campuses.

“Now that power had been restored in the two campuses, we will not relent in our duties, while we are calling on the students to make good use of the opportunity to study hard.

“This is a show of quality leadership which the university has not had long before now.

“ASUU and indeed, the university community, are happy that this kind of intervention is now made possible for the growth and progress of the institution,” he said.

Adamu called on the governor to ensure prompt payment of the university’s overhead for the settlement of power consumption and other matters. The ASUU chairman also appealed for the granting of full autonomy to the university in order to make it one of the best in global rating.

According to him, the most pressing need of the university workers presently is the payment of their withheld salaries.

“As at today, only a handful of state universities across the country have not paid the arrears of their withheld staff salaries after suspension of the last industrial dispute declared by the union.

“In the spirit of industrial harmony, evidently demonstrated by Gov. Uba Sani in the last 48 hours, the union appeals for payment of the withheld salaries to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship confronting staff members,” he added.

Adamu listed other outstanding issues to include: non-remittance of pension funds, non-payment of SIWES and Earned Academic Allowances (EAA). Adamu noted that addressing the outstanding issues would place the university on sustainable progress befitting of an ivory tower.