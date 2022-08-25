ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

What the parents are proposing

The parent association made the proposal to President Muhammadu Buhari -led government in order to abort the lingering industrial action which has affected students across the country for more than 6 months now.

The association is also proposing the payment of N10, 000 per session for each parent to assist government in making more funds available for universities.

NAPTAN’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo, disclosed this during an interview with Punch newspaper on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Parents are tired of the ASUU strike: Ekundayo, who lamented continued closure of universities in the country, said parents were at the receiving ends of the disagreement between the Federal Government and ASUU.

He said, “We have submitted a letter to the Office of the Education Minister, seeking for audience where we hope to discuss a proposal.

“We are proposing a sum of N10, 000 per parent every session that will be directly paid to the universities. That will be our own contribution apart from other statutory payments in making more funds available to the universities.

“It can be called parent support levy for universities. We are at the receiving end of the industrial action. We plead with the ASUU and Federal Government to immediately resolve their differences.”

ASUU rejects parents' offer

Reacting to the proposal, ASUU’s National President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke while appearing on Arise Television on Thursday rejected the offer, urging the association to rather mount more pressure on the FG.

He said, “I think what this association should be doing is to tell the government to perform its function. They should put pressure on the government to use Nigerians’ money to fund education as it is done in other countries.

“We can’t be calling ourselves the giant of Africa and we are the worst in education. You see students from Nigeria going to Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, and other small countries to study but nobody from these countries are coming to Nigeria to study.

“So they should add to the pressure coming from ASUU to ensure that the government prioritize education. That is more important than the N10,000”.