ASUU, OAU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

Odiwe made the confirmation during an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ile-Ife. He condemned the recent assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, which led to the strike. According to him, the strike would be over immediately the order come from the highest authority.

Also, Comrade Ademola Junaid, the Branch Secretary, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) branch, said that they joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Junaid said that his union joined the strike in total compliance with the circular sent by the National President, Comrade Ibrahim Aruna, overnight. According to him, though the students have just resumed, no one attended to them, and the staff did not have access to their offices because of the strike.

“The issue at hand with the national leaders of NLC and TUC that led to the attack in Imo State is just a matter of consultation which required Ajaero’s presence.

“But things worked out other way round, the injustice on our president led to the strike.

“The duo have been invited to a meeting and we pray that the leadership will honour the invitation, because the issue of strike has adverse effect on every Nigerian,” he explained.