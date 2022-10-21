ASUU: List of Universities resuming on October 24

What happened: ASUU decided to suspend the strike it embarked on Monday, February 14, 2022 to press home its demands from the federal government if certain conditions are met. The lecturers agreed to suspend the strike after the union's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, October 13, in Abuja.

The union suspended the strike on Friday, October 14, 2022, in obedience to the order of the industrial court, it said. ASUU then ordered the immediate resumption of varsities.

While a few varsities had resumed on Monday the 17th, few more have announced Monday, October 24th as their official resumption date

University of Lagos

In a post on the university website and social media platforms, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) slated 24th October for the resumption of lectures for the 2021/2022 academic session.

University of Nigeria

Similarly, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has announced October 22, as the resumption date for academic activities.

However, Nsukka noted that lectures will resume on October 24, 2022.

Bayero University

The management of Bayero University, Kano, has announced October 24, 2022, as the resumption date for academic activities.

A statement by BUK’s Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs, Lamara Garba said the university’s management, after its meeting, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, approved the resumption date.

“Consequently, students are to resume academic activities with effect from Monday, October 24, 2022,’’ the statement stated.

University of Abuja

The management of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) also disclosed that the institution’s online portal has been opened for undergraduate and postgraduate registration.

The University noted that physical resumption is slated for October 24.

FUOYE