ASUU lament months of power outage in Kaduna State university

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman has called on the state government to intervene swiftly in restoring power.

Kaduna State University (KASU) [NAN]
Kaduna State University (KASU) [NAN]

The Chairman of the chapter, Peter Adamu, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna. Adamu said KASU was currently experiencing a total system collapse due to the prolonged power outage running into months.

He decried that the situation had gone from intermittent and epileptic power supply to a total blackout, ranging from seven months for the Kafanchan campus and to about one month at the main campus.

This precarious situation has opened up a vista of thought provoking discussions amongst staff on the one hand, and students on the other. In all of these discussions, the indicators portend imminent academic stagnation and dangerous ends.

“There is a feeling of pessimism, hopelessness, despair, despondency and dissent premonition that if the management of the university did not redouble their efforts, the end to this ugly situation might not be palatable,” he said.

Adamu noted that ASUU, KASU chapter, being partners in the progress of the university, engaged the management and those concerned on the issue informally but could not afford to remain mute and ignore its moral responsibility at this point in time.

“Let it be placed on record that as we make this statement, the hostels are in a miserable condition without light and water''.

Examinations could not commence in many departments and faculties on Monday October 10, as earlier scheduled.

“This was of course due to no power to print examination questions and other necessary sundry activities that require power.

“No one could have done any magic to salvage the already deteriorated situation,” Adamu lamented.

Speaking further, the ASUU Chairman said office work had become homework as staff of KASU were forced to carry out research from home where they were sure of electricity supply. According to him, the debilitating working condition for staff and students have ultimately resulted to low productivity.

He, therefore, noted that ASUU was a union that cared about the working conditions of staff, living condition and study atmosphere of students.

“It is sad that the system had been subjected to such ridicule and we foresee a huge embarrassment if the management relented in its efforts.

“This portend danger and the University’s progress recorded over the years might gravitate towards retrogression.

“Management must not allow students to go on rampage before making attempt to contain the problem. This in our opinion, will be more embarrassing to the university,” he said.

He called on the government of Kaduna State to intervene swiftly to salvage the situation.

ASUU lament months of power outage in Kaduna State university

