ASUU is ready to call off strike – Falana

Ima Elijah

Respected human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is ready to call off its lingering strike.

This was contained in a statement the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) released on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Falana has now called on the Federal Government to meet the demands of the lecturers and end the strike which started on February 14, 2022.

This comes less than 72 hours after Falana called on the Federal Government to submit a supplementary budget to appropriate N200bn to revamp federal universities across Nigeria.

“Based on our consultation with the leadership of ASUU, we have confirmed that the entire members of ASUU are prepared to call off the strike as soon as the FG/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement is executed by the Federal Government.

“In this circumstance, we are compelled to call on President Buhari to end the industrial action by directing the Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu to execute the Renegotiated Agreement. The Agreement should be executed as soon as possible in the public interest,” Falana said.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

