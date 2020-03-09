The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has embarked on a two-week warning strike action; with effect from Monday, March 9, 2020.

Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, announced the commencement of the strike action at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Premium Times reports that ASUU said the strike is aimed at compelling the federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoU), all of which have not been implemented.

The strike also follows the federal government's decision to stop salaries of lecturers who have not enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Recall that on Thursday, March 5, Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, had said lecturers who have not enrolled on the platform will not get their February salary.

Some lecturers who are not on IPPIS, had threatened to embark on strike if they did not receive their salary.