ASUU gives Nigerian govt fresh condition to end strike

Ima Elijah

ASUU said the government must exhibit transparency to end the ongoing strike.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the government must exhibit transparency to end the ongoing strike.

  • Government should tell us and Nigerians – the money that has been alleged to have been approved for revitalisation – how much is it and where is it lodged? When will it be released?” Osodeke said.
  • The government must clearly state its position on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a payroll system that ASUU wants as a replacement for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS).
  • “Three, have they accepted the agreement we reached with their panel? They should come and tell us this, and not go to the press,” Osodeke added.

“Strike is a symptom of a problem. Any day you sort out that problem, you will not have strike.”

When did ASUU strike start: ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022.

Recall: On Monday, August 29, 2022, ASUU insisted on continuing its strike after holding a National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

What you should know: A group of lecturers, on the platform of the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, led by Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, have dissociated themselves from the strike and said they are willing to resume work.

Also The managements of some state universities are also taking steps to ensure the reopening of the institutions.

