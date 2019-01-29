The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been granted the licence to operate the Nigerian University Pension Management Company (NUPEMCO) from the National Pension Commission on Monday, January 28, 2019.

The establishment of the lecturers’ pension company is one of the demands of ASUU in their disagreement with the Federal Government.

However, the President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, in a short message to members of the union, said ASUU has received the certificate to operate a pension scheme for lecturers.

The message reads: “Dear Comrade, We collected the final letter of approval of NUPEMCO operational license at about 11.20a.m in PENCOM office this morning. Profound appreciation goes to all who prepared the ground and made this possible. While congratulating all our members for this landmark achievement of the union, we also thank them for their patience. The struggle continues! Biodun Ogunyemi.”

Meanwhile, following the meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government on Monday, January 21, 2019, ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi reporters that the leadership was still consulting with its members over offers made by the federal government.

Ogunyemi said the government made some offers in the meeting and the union leaders are still deliberating on the offers.

He said, “We are still consulting with our chapters across the country. There are promises that government made and we are trying to consult with the various university chapters on the options before the union.

“By the time we are fully aware of what is left of our demands from what the government is offering, then we will know what steps to take, even as negotiations with the government continues.

“For instance, we are in touch with about 20 universities that are affected, to be sure of the level of implementation.

“By the time we finish our assessment, we will now send our response back to the government, concerning the level of implementation.

“And depending on the outcome of our further engagements with government, we will now get back to our members.”

The Federal government and ASUU leaders have met eight times to resolve their differencesand suspend the strike, but each meeting ended without concrete resolutions.

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and since then, both the union and the Federal Government have been going back and forth to resolve the crisis.