The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has denied the claims on social media that they are planning to go on another strike and making fresh demands from government.

The president of the union, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi in an interview with Leadership Newspaper on Sunday, March 2, 2019, said the reports about Nigerian lecturers thinking of going on strike again is false.

Describing the information as misleading, Ogunyemi said the twitter account that published the information is not owned by the union.

He said, “those behind the twitter handle are fraudulent. We have not embarked on strike, the twitter has been using our name to publish fake things.”

Ogunyemi however, urged the public and students to disregard the information and continue with their studies.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting to the alleged strike action on Twitter.

You'll recall that ASUU strike which started on November 4, 2018 was suspended on Friday 8th February, 2019, after a series of meetings between the Federal Government and lecturers.