ASUU declares one-month warning strike

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

ASUU announced another round of industrial action to warn the government to do the needful.

ASUU leaders. (Punch)
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have voted to embark on a one-month warning strike to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

The union had been deliberating on whether to embark on a fresh strike or not at its National Executive Council meeting which held at the University of Lagos.

The union had earlier said its resolution on the strike action would be announced at the end of its two-day meeting which started on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

At the end of the meeting in the early hours of Monday, February 14, 2022, the union announced another round of industrial action to warn the government to do the needful.

A member of the union, who spoke to Vanguard said, “We just want to give the government a long rope hoping that it would see the need to avoid a total paralysis of academic activities in the nation’s universities. We are parents too and have our children in the system but we cannot watch and allow the total collapse of education in the country.

“Our agitation is in the interest of all and if the system is made better, we will all enjoy it. Prominent personalities in the country have waded into the matter but the government seems recalcitrant. Our National President would explain more when he briefs the press later today.”

details later...

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

