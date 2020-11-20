The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has condemned alleged attempt by Prof Charles Eze, the Vice chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), to use military to conduct examinations in the institution.

Some universities under Nsukka Zone include: Benue State university (BSU), Enugu state University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Federal university, Lokoja, Kogi state university, Anyigba, University of Nigeria Nsukka and federal university of Agriculture Makurdi.

Dr Igbana Ajir, the Zonal Coordinator, made the condemnation at University of Nigeria Nsukka while briefing newsmen shortly after ASUU zonal meeting.

Ajir said that inviting of military to force students to write 2019/2020 first semester examination recently by the VC and school management is not only barbaric but negates the civil university traditions.

“The attempt to use military men to force students to write examination in ESUT is totally unacceptable and condemnable.

“The union will not hesitate to deploy relevant instruments to sanction ESUT if the institution continues to pressure and deny salary to our members who oppose this uncivil act,” he said.

Ajir listed some of the demands of ASUU to include adequate funding to revitalise public universities, earned academic allowances, proliferation of universities and poor funding of state universities.

Also government failure to implement the 2009 Federal Government and ASUU 2013 Memorandum of Understandings with government.

“Until government reasonably meets these ASUU demands, this strike will not be suspended because government agreed and signed to meet all of them,” he said.

The zonal chairman accused Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Mr Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister State for Education, of feeding the public with wrong information.

“This briefing is called to intimate members of the press and the general public of the deliberate deceit toward frustrating genuine steps by ASUU to forestall the total collapse of public universities.

“Instead of the ministers to find ways of meeting ASUU demand’s so that public universities will resume they have resorted to feeding the public with intentional lies which will make the strike to linger,” he said.

It would be recalled that ASUU embarked on nationwide indefinite strike on March 23, so as to force government to meet its demand’s signed by the government.