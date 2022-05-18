ASUU calls on EFCC to investigate IPPIS in the wake of AGF arrest

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Babafemi Busari

The striking lecturers have urged the anti-graft agency to extend its searchlight to the payment administration system

Following the arrest of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), an official of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has urged the agency to investigate the IPPIS system in the purview of the AGF.

The call was made by the chairperson of ASUU, Federal University Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, Dr Socrates Ebo, in reaction to the news of the AGF’s arrest.

Ebo decried the inefficiencies of the system that has continually affected the salaries of the union’s members since it was introduced whilst citing the protests of the Auditor General of the Federation and the Head of Service against the system to corroborate his point.

He said, “Since the deployment of the payment platform, no lecturer can say for certain what his salary is. They deduct what they like from the salary and pay what they like to whom they like.

“It had been severally alleged that the payment platform sometimes generates “audio” personnel on the payroll. Someone who could allegedly pilfer N80 billion naira from public coffers cannot possibly pay Nigerian workers their due salaries with sincerity.

“The AGF is the manager of the IPPIS. EFCC should extend its searchlight on the administration of the payment platform. I believe it will make interesting finds. It is no longer news that both the Auditor General of the Federation and the Head of Service had separately decried the corruption in IPPIS.”

Ebo hoped that the anti-graft agency would heed his call to investigate the issue.

Babafemi Busari

