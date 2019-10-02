Lecturers at Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa on Wednesday advised Federal Government to overhaul the security agencies and judicial systems to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), OSUSTECH Chapter, gave the advice after the union’s congress following the recent killing of Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a senior lecturer who was kidnapped and killed by some assailants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okedayo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Sept. 5 at Akoko Junction, Igara-Auchi Road in Edo.

His decomposing body was later found on Sept. 9 in a bush close to where he was kidnapped.

The union noted that the insecurity in some parts of the country was affecting the country’s academic development, as many ASUU members had become victims of kidnappings and eventual killings.

It said that the rising level of insecurity in parts of Nigeria was caused by endemic corruption, lack of political will, bad roads, inadequate orientation and poor funding of security agencies.

The union identified proliferation of arms, ammunition, smuggling of weapons and compromised judicial system as other factors responsible for the rising insecurity in the society.

ASUU urged the government to create community police with adequate funding, and hold Commissioners of Police and Divisional Police Officers responsible for crimes committed in their areas.

“Insecurity in the country is worrisome and this is having adverse effect on the economic development of the country.

“It is also negatively affecting academic development, as most of our members are victims of kidnapping and eventual killings, which is eroding academic activities.

“Insecurity is caused by corruption, inadequate orientation, funding of security agencies, lack of political will, proliferation of arms, ammunition, smuggling of weapons and compromised judicial systems.

“The government should step up the fight against insecurity by overhauling its security apparatus and judicial systems to deal decisively with anyone caught in the web of crimes as deterrent to others,” ASUU said.

The congress also urged OSUSTECH to work with the police to unravel the misery behind the killing of Okedayo.

ASUU believed that Okedayo’s death was more of assassination than kidnapping, adding that kidnappers always ask for ransom rather than killing their victims.