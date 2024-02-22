ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

Presenting the 2024 edition of the Indigent Students Scholarship Award, Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, ASUU Chairman, UniAbuja chapter said the scholarship was one of the things the union was doing to assist the less privileged.

Ugoh who presented letters and cheques to the beneficiaries said the scholarship would support them to complete their education and contribute to national and international development.

He said the scholarship award is an annual event to support indigent but brilliant students in the institution.

“In the course of selecting this set of students, we have come to realise that there are so many of them in the campuses but we know we cannot take all of them at once and we have to do the little we can.

“We want to use it to encourage the people around and also prove to the people that ASUU is not all about strikes but also touching lives,” he said.

He called on other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to support many young ones suffering on the campuses.

According to him, the selection process was based on application and several stages of screening to ensure the right persons emerged.

He said two of the beneficiaries got ₦200,000 each donated by the ASUU, National body while the other five got ₦50,000 each, which was donated by the university chapter.

