ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to support many young ones suffering on the campuses.

University of Abuja (TheCable)
University of Abuja (TheCable)

Recommended articles

Presenting the 2024 edition of the Indigent Students Scholarship Award, Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, ASUU Chairman, UniAbuja chapter said the scholarship was one of the things the union was doing to assist the less privileged.

Ugoh who presented letters and cheques to the beneficiaries said the scholarship would support them to complete their education and contribute to national and international development.

He said the scholarship award is an annual event to support indigent but brilliant students in the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the course of selecting this set of students, we have come to realise that there are so many of them in the campuses but we know we cannot take all of them at once and we have to do the little we can.

“We want to use it to encourage the people around and also prove to the people that ASUU is not all about strikes but also touching lives,” he said.

He called on other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to support many young ones suffering on the campuses.

According to him, the selection process was based on application and several stages of screening to ensure the right persons emerged.

He said two of the beneficiaries got ₦200,000 each donated by the ASUU, National body while the other five got ₦50,000 each, which was donated by the university chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

On their part, the beneficiaries collectively commended both the national and the UniAbuja chapter for awarding them the scholarship, pledging to make judicious use of the opportunity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're doing our best to mitigate hardship facing masses — Makinde

We're doing our best to mitigate hardship facing masses — Makinde

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School

Ighodalo defeats Shaibu, others to emerge as Edo PDP governorship candidate

Ighodalo defeats Shaibu, others to emerge as Edo PDP governorship candidate

FG pledges to create 100,000 verifiable jobs by May 29

FG pledges to create 100,000 verifiable jobs by May 29

Troops eliminate 286 terrorists, rescue 122 hostages in 1 week

Troops eliminate 286 terrorists, rescue 122 hostages in 1 week

ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

Gombe govt uncovers 523 ghost workers, saves ₦1.5bn

Gombe govt uncovers 523 ghost workers, saves ₦1.5bn

Court gives FG 7 days to charge detained Miyetti Allah president

Court gives FG 7 days to charge detained Miyetti Allah president

Supply from Gencos dropped from 513 to 350MW - EKEDC explains to customers

Supply from Gencos dropped from 513 to 350MW - EKEDC explains to customers

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

House of Reps Committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account [Punch]

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters